'Difficult decisions to come': Rishi Sunak says in first address as UK PM

Rishi Sunak appointed the new British PM by King Charles III | Twitter

It's official - Rishi Sunak has become the new British prime minister, following a meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace, where he was invited to form a government by the monarch.

'I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come,' asserted Sunak, during his first address to the country from No. 10 Downing Street.

"Some mistakes were made," Sunak delicately said of outgoing PM Liz Truss' leadership. However, he paid tribute to Truss, saying she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, saying, "it's a noble aim".

He added that he admired her restlessness to create change: "Not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite. But mistakes nonetheless."

Sunak, the UK's 57th Prime Minister -- and the third one this year -- ascended to the top spot following a loss in the Conservative leadership contest to outgoing PM Liz Truss only six weeks ago.

Sunak takes on the top role at a time when Britain is in the midst of a deep economic crisis, and is expected to make tough decisions on taxation and public spending that are all but certain to prove unpopular.

After being overwhelmingly backed by Conservative MPs on Monday, he warned that the UK faced a "profound economic challenge."

Sunak also ruled out an early general election, despite calls from the opposition Labour Party, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party -- polls show that were a general election to occure right now, the Tories would be trounced.

Meanwhile, Truss has become the shortest-serving PM in UK history - having served for only six and a half weeks.

10 Highlights of Sunak's speech:

Following that, the new prime minister ended his speech and entered No. 10 Downing Street for the first time.