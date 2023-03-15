 Rishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral

Rishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral

In central London's Hyde Park, where signs clearly warn that all dogs must be kept on leads to prevent disturbing the wildlife, Rishi Sunak and his family were recorded strolling Nova the Labrador.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
UK PM Rishi Sunak | File photo

He first violated the lockdown law. He was then fined for failing to wear his seatbelt in the car. The British prime minister is currently in legal trouble once again because of his dog.

In central London's Hyde Park, where signs clearly warn that all dogs must be kept on leads to prevent disturbing the wildlife, Rishi Sunak and his family were recorded strolling Nova the Labrador.

The Metropolitan Police chastises Nova for her unchecked behaviour in the TikTok video.

"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules," a police statement said Tuesday, apparently referring to Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty.

"The dog was put back on the lead," it said.

Rishi Sunak declined to comment on the issue

The ultra-rich Rishi Sunak reportedly improved the electrical system at his Yorkshire house in northern England to power his heated swimming pool, but Downing Street has declined to comment on these accusations.

The prime minister has had several difficult encounters with the public, as he struggles to counter perceptions that he is too rich to connect with voters amid a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

Nevertheless, while portraying a more moral image than his predecessor Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak frequently attracts unwanted attention from the police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral

Rishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral

Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

'..If I'm killed': Imran Khan's video message as police reaches his Lahore residence

'..If I'm killed': Imran Khan's video message as police reaches his Lahore residence

Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

China announces reopening borders for foreign tourists for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

China announces reopening borders for foreign tourists for first time since COVID-19 outbreak