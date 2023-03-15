Rishi Sunak again finds himself in legal trouble, after video of his dog goes viral

He first violated the lockdown law. He was then fined for failing to wear his seatbelt in the car. The British prime minister is currently in legal trouble once again because of his dog.
In central London's Hyde Park, where signs clearly warn that all dogs must be kept on leads to prevent disturbing the wildlife, Rishi Sunak and his family were recorded strolling Nova the Labrador.
The Metropolitan Police chastises Nova for her unchecked behaviour in the TikTok video.
"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules," a police statement said Tuesday, apparently referring to Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty.
"The dog was put back on the lead," it said.
Rishi Sunak declined to comment on the issue
The ultra-rich Rishi Sunak reportedly improved the electrical system at his Yorkshire house in northern England to power his heated swimming pool, but Downing Street has declined to comment on these accusations.
The prime minister has had several difficult encounters with the public, as he struggles to counter perceptions that he is too rich to connect with voters amid a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.
Nevertheless, while portraying a more moral image than his predecessor Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak frequently attracts unwanted attention from the police.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)