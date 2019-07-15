Restaurant manager stranded in Dubai to head home finally

Dubai: An Indian origin restaurant manager, who accidentally threw away cash worth Dh100,000 in trash four years ago, is finally returning home after paying off his debt.

Several people came to the rescue of Abdul Wahab, 37, whose life had been a wreck since March 2015 when he subconsciously threw Dh105,439 belonging to his company in a roadside dumpster in Sharjah's Al Nahda area, Gulf News reported. The careless act triggered a series of mishaps that saw Wahab losing not just his job but also the roof over his head.

His landlord evicted him for unpaid rents and the bank and the car rental company filed cases against him for defaulting on payments. With nowhere to go, Wahab temporarily took shelter in a friend's car for three months.