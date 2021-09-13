Respect women's rights: Qatar foreign minister urges Taliban leadership after visiting Kabul

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Kabul and met the Taliban leadership and cabinet members, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

Al-Thani, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, has visited Kabul several times since the Taliban takeover but this is his first trip after the Taliban announced their caretaker government, Khaama News reported.

"The meeting focused on bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, economic development and interaction with the world," TOLO News quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban, as saying.

According to Shaheen, Al-Thani also reiterated his willingness to boost bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Minister on Monday said he has urged the Taliban leadership to respect women's rights, reported Reuters.

"We have always urged the Taliban and the government, we reiterated that yesterday, that the Afghan people's gains must be protected including women's rights and their role in the development of Afghanistan," Al-Thani said.

This comes after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:32 PM IST