Republicans ask US to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics in China

Washington: Accusing China of "horrific" human rights abuses, some top Republican leaders, including Indian-American politician Nikki Haley, have demanded that the US boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. They called on the International Olympic Committee to select a new site for the event. Beijing is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20, 2022.

The White House, however, said that no decision has been taken yet on the demands of the leaders. It is no secret that China wants to use the Winter Olympics as part of its "massive communist propaganda campaign," Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, said on Friday as she launched a campaign to demand President Joe Biden, a Democrat, announce a boycott of the games.

"We cannot sit back and watch China use the Olympics to cover up its horrific human rights abuses," the Republican leader said.

Senator Rick Scott in a letter to President Biden has requested a meeting to discuss the "horrific human rights atrocities" occurring across China and called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to select a new site for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Haley said that "we need to stand up to China, and we need to do it now. That's why I'm asking you to join me and sign our petition calling on President Biden to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China".

If America participates in the Olympic Games in Beijing, the "Chinese Communist Party will claim it as further proof of China's good global standing and world leadership," she said.