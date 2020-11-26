AstraZeneca likely to run fresh global vaccine trial: Reports

According to reports, AstraZeneca is likely to conduct a fresh additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine. The pharma company has been facing questions after it acknowledged an error in the vaccine dosage received by some participants.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced this week that their inexpensive coronavirus vaccine appeared effective, with the average efficacy of about 70%.

However, AstraZeneca has acknowledged a key mistake in the vaccine dosage received by some study participants.

Amid admission by AstraZeneca over its error, scientists and industry experts questioned the initial disclosures made by them over its data, also raised doubts over the reliability of their results.

And, other reactions have also pointed out that AstraZeneca should have disclosed irregularities in their Covid19 vaccine trial much before and not at the fag end.