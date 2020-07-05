Remember the guy who threw a shoe at Bush? He's there on Twitter

On December 14, 2008, an Iraqi journalist threw both his shoes at George Bush, the then President of the United States, at an Iraqi press conference. Bush quickly ducked, avoiding being hit by either of the shoes.

Muntazer al-Zaidi was, however, sentenced to serve nine months in jail.

It appears that al-Zaidi is on Twitter, and he replies whenever someone mentions that unforgettable incident.

"The best thing about Twitter is that whenever you mention the time someone threw a shoe at Bush in Iraq the actual guy who did it responds," a user wrote.

Replying to the user, Muntazer said, "Thank you sir."