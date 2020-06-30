Religious communities in South Korea on coronavirus alert

The religious communities in South Korea is on alert over the possible further spread of the novel coronavirus as churches and Buddhist temples have emerged as new infection clusters in the country, it was reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases traced to a major church in Seoul's southwestern ward of Gwanak reached 31, while those tied to a church in Anyang rose to 23.

Eight people related to a church in Suwon, which has more than 9,000 congregants, tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, at least 14 cases linked to Gwangleug Temple in Gwangju were reported.

They are the first coronavirus infections stemming from a Buddhist institution amid the nationwide outbreak in South Korea.

Health authorities are conducting virus tests on some 70 people for potential transmission.

The temple is a small independent organization, not an affiliated temple of a bigger Buddhist order, such as the Jogye Order.