Ready for talks if Ukraine military stops fighting: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that they are ready to talk with Ukraine once their army stops fighting Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in several areas, as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.

Among the signs that the Ukrainian capital was increasingly threatened, the military said Friday that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district on the outskirts of Kyiv, and police told people not to exit a subway station in the city center because there was gunfire in the area. Elsewhere in the capital, soldiers established defensive positions at bridges, and armored vehicles rolled down the streets, while many residents stood uneasily in doorways of their apartment buildings.

Thousands of people have taken shelter in metro stations throughout the Ukrainian capital amid Russia’s assault.

“They always do the ugliest things at dawn, so I am spending the night here,” Tetyana Udovichenko, 61, told Al Jazeera overnight from inside the Druzhby Narodiv station.

Udovichenko, an accountant, said she had taken his 82-year-old mother Olha Krisevich underground with him. The pair were joined by dozens of other people, who arrived shortly after 7pm local time (17:00 GMT) on Thursday carrying blankets, suitcases and even, in some instances, pets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:23 PM IST