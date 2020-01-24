‘Ready and very eager’ to handover SAARC Chairmanship to Pak: Gyawali

Kathmandu: Nepal, which is holding on to the Chairmanship of the SAARC grouping since 2014, is “ready and very eager” to handover the position to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday, hoping that New Delhi and Islamabad can sort out their differences through negotiations, keeping in mind the challenges facing the region.

The minister also assured India that Nepal will not allow its soil to be used against any of its neighbours and the Himalayan country will not participate in any great games.