Rare Paul Gauguin painting up for auction in Paris

Paris: A rare canvas by French post-impressionist artist Paul Gauguin from his period on the Polynesian island of Tahiti is set to go on auction in Paris on Tuesday, with an estimate of 5 to 7 million euros ($5.5-7.7 million).

There is keen interest in the sale at the Artcurial auction house amid growing controversy over Gauguin's relationships with young girls in Tahiti and his depictions of them.

The painting, "Te Bourao II", is one of the few works by Gauguin from his Tahiti period still in private hands.