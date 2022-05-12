In the latest development in Sri Lanka's politics, Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn in as the prime minister, according to news agency AFP.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was seen as the frontrunner for the post that was formerly held by the president's brother - Mahinda Rajapaksa who quit Monday amid violent protests in Colombo.

UNP chairman Vajira Abeywardena had said that Ranil Wickremesinghe will be able to get a majority in parliament after being sworn in as the new Prime Minister.

#BREAKING Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister: official pic.twitter.com/GV1ZymWh8n — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 12, 2022

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe had a discussion last night regarding resolving the crisis in the country and a discussion is scheduled to be held on Friday morning as well.

Sri Lankans are desperate as basic items like food and fuel run out or become unaffordable.

Its dire financial situation has caused the Sri Lankan rupee to plunge, provoking severe shortages of basic items such as food, fuel and medical supplies.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:05 PM IST