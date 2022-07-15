e-Paper Get App

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting-president

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting-president | AP

Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday, July 15 sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Rajapaksa has resigned, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

