Rajan Zed asks Budeweiser’s parent company to change name of ‘Brahma’ beer, says it's 'anti-Hindu'

Upset Hindus have urged Leuven (Belgium) headquartered Anheuser-Busch InBev, “largest brewer in the world”, to change the name of its popular “Brahma” beer, calling it highly inappropriate.

Creator god Lord Brahma was highly revered in Hinduism, and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be misused as a “toasting” tool or selling beer for mercantile greed; self-proclaimed Hindu statesman Rajan Zed stated in Nevada (USA).

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that in Hinduism; Lord Brahma, along with Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva; formed the great triad of Hindu deities. Linking Lord Brahma with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

Anheuser-Busch InBev should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, Rajan Zed indicated.

Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed noted.

Moreover, the sacredness attached to Lord Brahma did not go well with raunchy commercials and ads of “Brahma” beer, Rajan Zed said. Hollywood celebrities Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly acted in “Brahma” beer commercials.

What happened to the Anheuser-Busch InBev’s “Responsible Marketing Code” of “be sensitive to cultural differences”, claims of creating “a community that inspires, respects & includes one another”, and whose “Dream” is “to bring people together for a better world”? Zed asked.

Portfolio of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a publicly traded company, includes over 500 beer brands like Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Michelob, Ultra, etc. One of the world’s top consumer product companies, it claims a heritage of over 600 years and its reported revenue in 2019 was 52.3 billion USD. Carlos Brito is the Chief Executive Officer.

“Brahma” was created by Swiss immigrant Joseph Villager in Brazil in 1888. Brahma family of beers, "known throughout Brazil: beer number 1", has eight beer options; including Chopp, Double Malt, Weiss, Red Lager, Lager, Chopp Claro, Chopp Black, Malzbier.