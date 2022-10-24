WATCH: British radio caller compares Rishi Sunak to al-Qaeda, gets called a 'racist' by host

Rishi Sunak | File photo

On a popular radio programme in Britain, a caller alleged that Rishi Sunak, who appears destined to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, doesn't love England and isn't even British in the eyes of the majority. Additionally, the caller likened Sunak to al-Qaeda.

"We are the electorate, and we back Boris. The likelihood of Boris winning the next general election is highest. Rishi won't succeed in winning. He does not share Boris' love for England," said the caller on the LBC radio programme, who introduced himself as Jerry.

Jerry claimed that Rishi Sunak wasn't British because his and his wife Akshata Murty's business is based in India and the US, despite the fact that Johnson was born in New York and Rishi Sunak was born in the UK and attended excellent educational institutions there.

Jerry, who identifies as a Conservative party member, responded that half of al-Qaeda are British citizens.

"Could you mention me being the leader of Saudi Arabia or Pakistan? No. White English people make about 85% of the population of England, and they want a prime minister who reflects that. I can't just travel to India and become its Prime Minister," he said. He added that Rishi Sunak was "powerless to demonstrate his patriotism."

He was interrupted by the show's host, who declared, "I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it's extremely intriguing that you and other Tory Party members think like way."

Rishi Sunak drew one step closer to becoming Britain's first prime minister of Indian heritage after his former boss, Boris Johnson, declared he would end his run for the Conservative Party leadership on Monday.

The 42-year-old former chancellor has maintained a commanding lead in the race after easily surpassing the 100-MP requirement. When announcing his candidacy, Sunak claimed he wants to, "repair our [UK] economy, unite our party, and deliver for our country."

