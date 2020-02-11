Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips to split with his wife

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one,” their joint statement read.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes,” it said.

Phillips met Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly, 41, at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in 2003, while he was working for Formula One. Some reports suggest Kelly might intend to move back to Canada after the divorce.