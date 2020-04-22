Queen Elizabeth II turns 94, low-key birthday amid coronavirus lockdown

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had cancelled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social media to reflect the milestones of the monarch's reign and also of her as a young Princess Elizabeth playing in the palace gardens to celebrate the occasion.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty," read the Buckingham Palace birthday message.

The Queen is with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire with a reduced household staff for their protection.

The rest of the royal family are in lockdown in different parts of the UK, including grandson Prince Harry who is in the US.

The day is likely to be filled with phone and video calls from her different family members.

The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, during which she has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits.

"Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change," Buckingham Palace said.