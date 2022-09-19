Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest: Police officer collapses, carried away on stretcher during funeral

A police officer is taken away on a stretcher outside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service for Britains |

While Queen Elizabeth II was led to rest at Westminster Abbey today, during her final funeral a police officer fainted while on duty. He was carried away on a stretcher during the event.

According to multiple reports, the cop collapsed shortly before the procession walked down the Mall and fell forward near Parliament square.

Immediately he was taken away on a stretcher minutes before the Queen’s coffin came through by the medical team. There has been no health update of the officer yet.

Notably, the incident comes just three to four days after a Royal guard fainted and fell off the podium where he was protecting the Queen's coffin on Thursday.

It happened as a set of guards were beginning to swap duties and one appeared to be trembling before seconds later falling.

Meanwhile, the UK observed a two-minute silence in a poignant nationwide tribute as a final farewell to the country's longest serving monarch today.

The UK's National Anthem, 'God Save the King', rang out as the coffin was lifted out for the last leg of the journey to the late monarch's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where a Committal Service will conclude the public-facing aspect of the funeral before a private burial ceremony on Monday evening.

The Queen's final resting place will be by the side of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in an enclave of the historic chapel on her south-east England estate of Windsor.

The state funeral began as chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of the late monarch was carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

In the congregation of around 2,000 made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

(With agency inputs)

