Queen Elizabeth death: King Charles to be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch tomorrow

King Charles will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Charles is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will also be the oldest person to become King in British history.

The country began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96-gun salutes planned in London - one for each year of the queen's long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. In Britain and across its former colonies, the widespread admiration for Elizabeth herself was sometimes mixed with criticism of the institution and the imperial history she represented.

On the king's first full day of duties Friday, he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Balmoral to head to London. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.