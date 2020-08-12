Queen approves Victoria Cross for Australian war hero

An Australian war hero will be awarded the nation's top military honour more than 77 years after he was killed while saving some of his shipmates.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has approved awarding the Victoria Cross to sailor Edward "Teddy" Sheean, Australia's Governor-General David Hurley announced Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sheean, who was just 18 when he died, sacrificed his life for his shipmates during World War II.

"After the order was given for the crew of the HMAS Armidale to abandon ship, Japanese aircraft strafed the Australian sailors who were overboard," Morrison said in a statement.

"Sheean then turned back, made for the gun, strapped himself in, and returned fire to the Japanese. He fought to the very end, he added"

Sheean's family have spent decades trying to get him the recognition they believe he deserves. He was given a lower award after his death, but two inquiries in recent years were divided on whether he should be awarded the Victoria Cross.