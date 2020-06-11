Quarantine violators named and shamed in Zimbabwe

Authorities in Zimbabwe have started publicly naming people who have escaped from quarantine centers and urging the public to report them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in recent days, with most recorded at quarantine centers.

More than 3,700 people are being kept in the quarantine centers after entering the country, mostly from neighboring South Africa and Botswana, but dozens are fleeing the confinement complaining of filthy, unhygienic conditions and charging infections are spread at the quarantine areas.

Millions of Zimbabweans left the country for South Africa and other countries to escape political and economic turmoil over the last two decades, but some are returning home during the coronavirus outbreak.

New arrivals at the quarantine centers will have to surrender their passports and other identity documents to make it easier to trace them if they escape, Zimbabwe's COVID-19 chief coordinator Agnes Mahomva announced Wednesday.