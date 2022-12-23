Quaid-e-Azam Day, Remembering the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Today marks the anniversary of the birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah is honoured every year on his birthday with parades and other commemorations. He is remembered as a great leader who worked tirelessly to create a Muslim state in the subcontinent.

He was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876. He was educated at Karachi Grammar School and then went on to study law at Lincoln's Inn in London.

Jinnah began his career as a barrister but later became involved in politics. He was a member of the Indian National Congress but later joined the Muslim League.

He worked tirelessly for the cause of Muslim rights in the subcontinent. He is credited with creating the vision of an independent Muslim state in the form of Pakistan.

As the first governor-general of Pakistan, Jinnah gave efforts to establish the new nation's government and policies, and to aid the millions of Muslim migrants who had emigrated from neighbouring India after the partition in August 1947

Jinnah's contributions to the foundation and development of Pakistan are commendable. The nation owes a significant amount of respect to the great leader.

