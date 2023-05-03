Putin assassination attempt: Russian parliament calls for attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's palace | File pic

Last night's drone attack on Kremlin has escalated tensions between the warring nations as Russia claimed that the attack by Ukraine was done in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. The Russian parliament has now called for attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's palace.

The attack has been dubbed as a 'deliberate' attempt to target Putin ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

In the matter of an attack on Zelenskyy's palace, as called for by the Russian parliament, it may be noted that the Ukrainian President is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit. He is scheduled to visit Germany's capital this month on May 13 & 14, reports AP.

It would be Zelenskyy's first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia says it retains the right to respond

Russia decried the alleged attack as a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike. It said no casualties took place in the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence and was not at Kremlin that night.

He added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident. Russia didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Russia retains the right to respond "when and where it sees fit," the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

(with AP inputs)