Public support for int'l cooperation surges amid COVID-19: UN

UNITED NATIONS-- The United Nations has found overwhelming public support for international cooperation, with a significant increase since COVID-19 began spreading around the world, according to preliminary data collected worldwide through the United Nations' 75th anniversary (UN75) initiative.

The data published on Monday on the UN75 website show that 95 percent of respondents agreed on the need for countries to work together to manage global trends, with a noticeable uptick from late February as COVID-19 began to rage around the world.

Support cuts across all age groups and education levels. Ideas on strengthening international cooperation included more effective partnerships with civil society and the private sector, and greater involvement of women, youth, indigenous peoples and vulnerable groups in policy-making, according to the data from 186 countries collected through hundreds of dialogues and an online survey.