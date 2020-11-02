Priyanca Radhakrishnan, first Indian-origin minister in New Zealand cabinet

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday unveiled what she called an "incredibly diverse" Cabinet, appointing the first openly gay person as her deputy. He will keep the finance portfolio. Likewise, Priyanca Radhakrishnan will be the first-ever Indian-origin minister.

Born in India, Radhakrishnan, 41, went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education.

She has spent her work life giving voice to women survivors of domestic violence, and migrant workers who have been exploited.

Women and the Maori community have also been strongly represented in the 20-member Cabinet: incidentally, the new Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has a "moko kauae" - a traditional Maori tattoo on her chin.