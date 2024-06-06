Princess of Wales Kate Middleton May Never Return To Her Royal Duties, Claims Shocking Report |

A recent report from a New York-based magazine made shocking claims that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton may never return "in the role that people saw her in before." According to an NDTV report citing the US Weekly, an insider revealed that Kate's team is currently re-evaluating her future responsibilities following her cancer treatment. Recently, it was reported that the 42-year-old will not be seen in public for the remainder of 2024.

Kate has been out of the public eye for months due to her ongoing treatment. Despite her health challenges, she reportedly remains actively involved with her three children. "Kate's feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She's been an active parent,” the insider revealed to the US Weekly.

The report, citing another source noted that her recovery is progressing well, but it remains uncertain when she will resume her royal duties. Due to her vulnerability to illness, precautions are being taken to prevent any compromises to her health.

Kate To Resume Duties After Doctors' Approval

Earlier reports indicated that Kate would not return to work until the fall or even next year. The palace stated that she will resume her duties once she receives medical clearance. "We have been clear that Kate needs the space and privacy to recover right now," the palace affirmed, emphasizing that her return to work will be dictated by her doctors' approval.

Last month, The Daily Beast reported that Kate would not make any public appearances for the rest of 2024, citing a source close to the Princess. The source in the report mentioned, "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

In a video statement released on March 22, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, explaining that her condition was initially thought to be non-cancerous. However, after undergoing successful abdominal surgery in January, subsequent tests revealed she had cancer. This disclosure has prompted a significant reevaluation of her public role and responsibilities within the royal family.