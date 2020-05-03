Princess Charlotte celebrates her 5th birthday by helping those in need

Britain's Princess Charlotte marked her fifth birthday on Saturday with the release of photographs showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis near her family home in Norfolk.

The set of five photographs, taken by her mother Kate Middleton - the Duchess of Cambridge, show the young royal taking food to the elderly and vulnerable who are-self isolating near Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Charlotte was joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries last week.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.

"The images were taken by the Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," the statement said.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and has regularly released pictures shot of all her children, including Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2.

In one of the latest set of photographs, Charlotte is seen wearing a black and white checked collared dress and knocking on a resident's door clutching a bag of homemade fresh pasta.

The family reportedly spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it. In two photos, the princess is seen picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from the virus or other vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk.

Charlotte has been seen in recent weeks along with her siblings clapping for carers, held every Thursday as a sign of support for the National Health Service (NHS) and other key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic fightback, outside the family's Anmer Hall mansion in Norfolk.

Charlotte's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge and the fourth in line to the British throne was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, on May 2, 2015.

Earlier, it had emerged that there are plans for her to celebrate her birthday this weekend by connecting virtually with family members, including great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, on Zoom due to strict social distancing norms in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.