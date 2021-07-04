Prince William's staff planted stories about Harry's mental health: Author

London: The bitter war of words between William and Harry was sparked by the Duke of Cambridge’s office planting stories about Prince Harry’s state of mind, it has been claimed.

In a new documentary about the brothers’ feud, Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie alleges it was ‘no coincidence’ that William’s aides at Kensington Palace began a briefing campaign against Harry the day after he appeared to sensationally confirm longstanding rumours of a rift.

It was in 2019, at the end of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of South Africa, that Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby that he and his brother ‘were on different paths’. In the same programme, Meghan revealed to Bradby that she was ‘surviving, not thriving’ and suggested the Royal Family had been neglectful, adding that ‘not many people have asked me if I am OK’.

But in the aftermath of the interview, which made headlines around the world, Scobie claimed that reports saying William was ‘worried about Harry’s mental health’ were deliberately planted by his staff – and sowed the seeds for further division between the pair.

Scobie did not provide evidence to support his claims that palace aides or anyone connected to William was responsible for the alleged briefings.

Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, tells the documentary: ‘I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that aired, even the next day, there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace saying that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.

“That fed off such an ugly thing for Harry and it did not go unnoticed. Now whether William directed that or not, no one will ever know, but it came from his household that he is the boss of.”

Meanwhile, after 'happily' reuniting with his brother -- Prince William -- at late mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling event, the Duke of Sussex- Prince Harry is back to his wife and kids in the United States.

Prince Harry and Prince William paid tribute to their late mother Diana at the Kensington Palace on July 1, which marks her 60th birth anniversary.

Despite the ongoing royal tension, the brothers who were not on good terms with each other in recent years were all smiles while unveiling the statue together.

As per reports by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the brothers joined the armed forces at their childhood home, Kensington Palace, to reveal the statue, which they commissioned four years ago. The sculpture depicts their mother with three children, reflecting Diana's work to support and nurture children around the world.

Despite speculation that the royal brothers might each deliver a speech for the occasion, they issued a joint statement that read, "We remember her love, strength and character-- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy." As per Page Six, the statue, which features Diana standing beside three children to represent her "generational impact," includes a paving stone engraved with the message, "There are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?" The guest list of the event was cut short to only 15 people due to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among the guests, Diana's sisters- Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother, Charles Spencer were also present.

William's wife Kate Middleton was not in attendance, nor was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who remained in California with the couple's two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

The event marked the first time the brothers have been together since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in May.

Plans for the statue were first announced in February 2017, although the event was scaled back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.