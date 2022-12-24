Prince William appointed appointed Colonel of Welsh Guards as King Charles gives new titles to Royal family

e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPrince William appointed appointed Colonel of Welsh Guards as King Charles gives new titles to Royal family

King Charles III announced new titles for the Royal family members Prince William, Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | PIC: AFP
Prince William has been appointed appointed Colonel of the Welsh Guards while his wife, Princess Kate will now be Colonel of the Irish Guards as King Charles III announced new titles for the Royal family members on Friday.

Kate's new title belonged to her husband William while Charles had held the position of Colonel of the Welsh Guards for 47 years before he became the King.

The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

Charles's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will take over the position of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which was notably removed from Prince Andrew due to his controversial association with convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew was "depressed" after his brother told him that there was no chance he could resume his senior royal duties, reported Sky News.

The naming of the new Colonels clears up some of the questions that had arisen since Prince Andrew was stripped of the title in the wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

