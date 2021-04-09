Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away at 99

Earlier, the Palace had said that Prince was being treated for a pre-existing heart condition.

In February this year, Prince Philip was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. Philip spent a month in hospital before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.