Prince Harry gave pranksters his personal phone number

The UK's Prince Harry inadvertently gave Russian pranksters, who posed as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, his phone number and personal email address, a media report said.

The pranksters, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, revealed on Tuesday that they posed as Thunberg's director using a fake email address set up under the name of Ueli Maurer - the then President of Switzerland, The Sun newspaper said in the report on Wednesday.

Under the heading "Call or meeting with Greta Thunberg", the pranksters, also known as Vovan and Lexus, sent the emails to Harry and Meghan's Hollywood PR team at the beginning of December 2019.

Harry used his own email address to reply on December 29, 2019 from his Canadian hideaway on Vancouver Island, where he had stayed with Meghan and baby Archie.