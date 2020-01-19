Prince Harry and Meghan no longer working members of the monarchy; give up 'Royal Highness' title

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will no longer be known as His and Her Royal Highness.

The duo who had recently announced their decision to step back as 'senior' royals, have now agreed to give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.

Earlier in January, Harry and Meghan had rocked the monarchy with an announcement made without consulting any senior royals from the sovereign downwards.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the royal pair said, referring to the monarchy.

They went on to say that they intended to "launch ... our new charitable entity," about which they would provide more details in the future.