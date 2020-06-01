Prince Charles, 71, claims these 5 simple exercises helped him beat COVID-19 and recover faster

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, after he displayed "mild symptoms". The 71-year-old heir to the British throne was under self-isolation for seven days in the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

An official of Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' official residence, said he was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.

Prince Charles, who served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, maintains a strict regime even today in order to stay active and healthy.

According to a report by Daily Express, he claimed that his special workout called 5BX helped him fight the coronavirus and recover faster. The tabloid states that the routine comprises of five exercises such as stretches, sit ups, press ups, back extensions, and scissor jumps. The Prince asserted that the workout improved his immune system to beat the virus.

When the coronavirus outbreak made headlines across the globe, Prince Charles headlined for greeting people with "namaste", which was adopted globally to maintain social distancing.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 371,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,165,181, while the death toll increased to 371,995, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,789,364 confirmed cases and 104,358 deaths, the US accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 514,849 infections.

This was followed by Russia (405,843), the UK (276,156), Spain (239,479), Italy (232,997), India (190,609), France (189,009), Germany (183,410), Peru (164,476), Turkey (163,942), and Iran (151,466), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,571 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,415), Brazil (29,314), France (28,805) and Spain (27,127).