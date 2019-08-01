Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit cost 8 times less than Nawaz Sharif's

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to Washington last month cost USD 67,180, eight times less than what the exchequer spent on former premier Nawaz Sharif's US trip in 2013, according to a government statement.

The Pakistan government released the cost of Prime Minister Khan's three-day visit to the United States. Khan was accompanied by a 27-member delegation. Instead of opting for a chartered plane, they flew on a commercial Qatar Airways flight with a stop in Doha, The Express Tribune quoted.