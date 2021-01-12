President Trump to be impeached again? Here's the story so far

For the first time in history an US President might be headed towards a second impeachment. The Trump administration began on a triumphant note four years ago, as he handed Hillary Clinton a surprising defeat. Now, in 2021, it is slated to end with a whimper in less than two weeks - with the President banned from social media platforms and possibly even deemed "incapable of executing the duties of his office".
US House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. And to this end, a single article of impeachment was introduced when the House gaveled into a brief pro-forma session on Monday. Trump faces only one charge - that of "incitement of insurrection" with the article pointing to his repeated claims of victory, and the eventual riots.
"He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," says the resolution.
The alternative way to remove Trump before his tenure ends is to have Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment. This would lead to the President being deemed unfit and incapable of leading the country and as such, bar Trump from holding any such role in the future. This option however seems unlikely. While Pence has said it was not feasible, House Republicans also blocked the move by Democrats to have Pence invoke the 25th Amendment.
Reportedly, the House will vote on Tuesday evening on the resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power, and they plan to vote Wednesday at 9 am ET on the impeachment resolution.
Unlike his first impeachment however, many leaders from Trump's own party have spoken out against him in recent days. In the aftermath of the US Capitol clashes, many Republican leaders had also called for Trump to be removed from office.
(With inputs from agencies)
