President Trump to be impeached again? Here's the story so far

For the first time in history an US President might be headed towards a second impeachment. The Trump administration began on a triumphant note four years ago, as he handed Hillary Clinton a surprising defeat. Now, in 2021, it is slated to end with a whimper in less than two weeks - with the President banned from social media platforms and possibly even deemed "incapable of executing the duties of his office".

US House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. And to this end, a single article of impeachment was introduced when the House gaveled into a brief pro-forma session on Monday. Trump faces only one charge - that of "incitement of insurrection" with the article pointing to his repeated claims of victory, and the eventual riots.

"He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," says the resolution.