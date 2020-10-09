President Trump should be able to resume public engagements from Saturday: White House Physician

Washington DC [USA]: US President Donald Trump should be able to safely return to public engagements as early as Saturday, informed White House physician Dr Sean Conley on Thursday (local time).

In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time." Dr Conley stated that Trump had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians. This afternoon's vital signs were: Heart Rate: 69 beats/mm, Blood Pressure: 127/81 mmHg, Respiratory Rate: 15-17 breaths/min, Pulse Oximetry: 96-98 per cent room air," he added.