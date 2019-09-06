President Kovind to visit Iceland, Switzerland, Slovenia from Sept 9

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on an official nine-day visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia from September 9 to enhance India's political and economic ties with the three European countries, the MEA said on Friday.

The cooperation in the fields of the blue economy, sustainable development, tourism, science, and technology will be high on agenda during the course of the visits, MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma said in a press briefing.

Kovind will arrive in Iceland on September 9, and will hold talks with his Iceland counterpart Gudni Th. Johannesson and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. He will deliver a lecture at the University of Iceland in Reykjavik on 'India-Iceland partnership towards making a greener planet'

"The visit will further boost our bilateral relations with Iceland, which is at the moment occupying the chair of the arctic council. India is an observer at the council and we are looking to be very active in the working of the council," Sarma noted.

The second leg of the visit to Switzerland will begin on September 11. The President will have wide-ranging discussions with his Switz counterpart and country's cabinet.

An Indian business delegation accompanying Kovind will engage with their Swiss counterpart at the India-Swiss Business Forum. "India and Switzerland have very extensive economic and trade relationships. The forum aims to take these relations to higher levels."

The President has been invited to address the University of Bern on the theme 'India-Switzerland new age partnership connecting Himalayas with Alps.' The final leg of the visit to Slovenia will begin on September 15 and mark the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the country.

"During the visit, Kovind will hold wide-ranging discussion with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor and National Assembly president, Dejan Zidanm," Sarma concluded.