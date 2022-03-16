President Joe Biden to attend 'extraordinary' NATO summit in Brussels next week to discuss Ukraine, will meet EU leaders

US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on March 24 and will meet leaders of the European Union, White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed.

The US President will also attend a scheduled European Union summit the same day and will discuss further sanctions on Russia and humanitarian efforts for Ukraine with EU leaders.

“While he’s there, his goal is to meet in person, face to face, with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been incredibly aligned to date,” Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing as reported by CNN.

His travel to Brussels to attend the Nato meet was announced shortly before he signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to media reports, Biden on Tuesday signed a bill that includes $13.6 billion for assistance to Ukraine, which fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defence, hamper Russia’s economy and support civilians displaced by the war.

Poland's foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said Tuesday that a visit by Biden to Poland was "very probable" when he comes to Europe, AP reported.

The 'extraordinary' summit was announced by Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

"I have convened an extraordinary meeting of Allied Heads of State and Government on 24 March 2022 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium," Stoltenberg announced Tuesday.

"We will address the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence in response to a new reality for our security. Our main responsibility is to protect and defend all NATO Allies," he said during a press conference in Brussels.

Meanwhile, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on behalf of the European Union and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The leaders expressed solidarity as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine's capital city.

