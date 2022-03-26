President Joe Biden, Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda hold bilateral meeting in Warsaw on Ukraine crisis

US President arrived in Poland's capital Warsaw to hold talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the war in Ukraine.

Biden's Poland visit comes ahead of his Europe trip to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented costs" on Russia for its invasion.

Thanking the Polish president for its stand against Russia, Biden in his remarks emphasized America's commitment to NATO's Article 5, which says that if one member of the alliance is attacked, then all other members will come to its aid.

"It's important that we're in constant contact about how we each wish to proceed relative to what Russia's doing. So I thank you Mr President (Polish Pres Andrzej Duda) for letting us know exactly what's on the mind of Polish people. We take Article V as a sacred obligation," Biden said.

Taking a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden assured NATO's unity to stand with Ukraine, adding that NATO is absolutely and thoroughly united.

"In a time-changing world, NATO stays absolutely & thoroughly united. There has to be no separation in our points of view. I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, being able to separate East from West," the US president said.

Biden during the meeting further announced $1 billion in additional aid and said the US would welcome an additional 100,000 refugees.

"We do not want to call them refugees. They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbours from Ukraine. The US should do our part relative to Ukraine by opening our borders to another 100,000 people," he said.'

Biden in speech argued that the "free world" opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin.

Reportedly, after meeting with Duda, the US President will also visit the assignment point where PESEL national identification numbers are given out to refugees from Ukraine at Warsaw's National Stadium.

The Duda-Biden meeting on Saturday is followed by bilateral talks between the Polish and US delegations earlier in the day in Warsaw.

On Wednesday, the US president flew to Brussels, where on Thursday, he participated in an extraordinary Nato summit, the summit of G7 leaders and the summit of the European Council.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians will hold a rally in Warsaw, demanding NATO for a no-fly zone over the war-torn country and providing it with fighter jets as Biden visits Poland, the Kyiv Independent reported.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the rally will be taken out on March 25, 5 p.m. local time at Warsaw, Palace of Culture and Science, Marszalkowskiej Street entrance.

(with sources inputs)

this is a developing story

ALSO READ President Joe Biden meets Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:43 PM IST