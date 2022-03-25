President Joe Biden arrives in Poland near Ukraine border

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden reached Poland today to meet with US troops and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) stationed at the Ukraine-Poland border after his 4-day Europe visit.

Biden landed in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland -- around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine where he was attended by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Here, Biden will meet with members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division, who are serving alongside Polish troops.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Joe Biden will hear directly from the American troops and humanitarian experts about the situation on the ground and "what further steps need to be taken to make sure that we're investing" US dollars in the right place, AP reported.

The US President was in Brussels on Thursday where he attended the emergency summits of both the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the Group of 7.

Speaking in Brussels after meetings with other world leaders, Biden said he had visited many war zones and refugee camps during his political career and it's devastating to see young children without parents or men and women with blank looks on their faces.

He further ensured US support to Ukraine saying, "I reinforce my commitment to have the US make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine."

Poland is an EU and NATO member that has taken in millions of Ukrainians, offered financial support to Ukraine and sent arms.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that there were around 10,500 US soldiers currently in Poland and reiterated Biden's promise to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Biden will visit Warsaw on Saturday to hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and others.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:04 PM IST