US President Joe Biden addresses nation in wake of new Covid variant, says Omicron is a 'cause for concern, not panic'

US President Joe Biden took to podium on Monday to share his thoughts about the newly emerged Covid-19 variant Omicron. President Biden told Americans that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was a "cause for concern," not a "cause for panic" and urged Americans to get vaccines and booster shots as cases of the fast-moving variant were reported around the world.

'We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion," he said.

Suggesting that no cases of the new Omicron variant have been reported in the US, the president said that it is only a matter of time. "Sooner or later, we are going to see new cases of this new variant here in the United States and we’re going to have to face this new threat just as we have faced the ones that came before it," he said while addressing the Americans through the podium.

He reiterated his plea for Americans to get vaccinated as a way to protect themselves against COVID.

"If you are 18 years and older and got fully vaccinated before 1 June go get the get booster shot today," Joe Biden said today. "They’re free and they’re available at 80,000 locations coast to coast. A fully vaccinated booster person is the most protected against Covid," he further said.

The President's remarks come the same day his administration's new travel restrictions in response to the omicron variant went into effect.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:17 PM IST