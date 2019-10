Washington: President Donald Trump is "trying to make lawlessness a virtue", House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.

Pelosi's comment came after the White House in a letter to the Democrat leaders on Tuesday refused any cooperation from President Trump in the impeachment investigations by the opposition.

"For a while, the President has tried to normalise lawlessness. Now, he is trying to make lawlessness a virtue," Pelosi said in a statement.

By Lalit K Jha