President Donald Trump said US will have trade deal in near future

New York: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will have a trade deal with India in the near future. "I think very soon we'll have a trade deal.

We'll have the larger deal down the road a little bit, but we will have a trade deal very soon," he said at the bilateral meet with PM Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier, fending off pointed questions from the media, Trump emphasized the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan.

At a joint press conference with PM Modi, ahead of their big bilateral meet, Trump also dropped a hint. "I believe these two great gentlemen (PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan) will get together and work something," he said.

India has repeatedly emphasised that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand and turned down repeated overtures from Pakistan. President Trump did not reiterate his offer for mediation, made on Monday in the company of Imran Khan.

Asked what his message would be to Islamabad in view of the reports on Imran Khan's admission about terrorists operating from Pakistani soil and the Indian army chief's comments about terrorists standing ready to infiltrate into India, President Trump said:

"The message (to Pakistan) is not for me to give, it is for Prime Minister Modi to give. And he gave that loud and clear the other day. Very loud message and I am sure he will be able to handle that situation".

HE IS LIKE ELVIS PRESLEY

US President Trump on Tuesday likened PM Modi to Rock 'N Roll legend Elvis Presley. "There was a tremendous spirit in that room in Houston and they love this gentleman to my right.

They went crazy. It was like Elvis, he's like an American version of Elvis. It was like...Elvis Presley came back. That was quite something. They love your Prime Minister," Trump said after meeting Modi.

Trump also called Modi the "Father of India". "My personal chemistry (with Prime Minister Modi) is as good as it can get. I have great respect, I have great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader. I remember India before, it was very torn.

There was a lot of fighting and he brought it all together like a father would bring it all together. Maybe he's the father India, we'll call him the father of India. But he brought things together and you don't hear that anymore. So he's done a fantastic job," the US President said.