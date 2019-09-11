President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American as Florida judge

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday nominated an Indian American as a federal judge in Florida.

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, the Indian-American would replace James I. Cohn as the United States district judge for the southern district of Florida.

Singhal is the first Indian-American to be nominated to this position in Florida. His confirmation hearing by the senate judiciary committee is scheduled for Wednesday.

Singhal currently is on the 17th Circuit Court in Florida, a position he has held since 2011.

By Lalit K Jha