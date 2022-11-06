Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land; visuals surface

According to state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), a Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airstrip in Bukoba on Sunday.

TBC said that 15 people had so far been saved, but it was unclear how many people were on board or whether any people had died.

The plane was almost completely immersed in the sea, with only its green and brown tail visible above the surface, as per the videos that are going viral on social media.

TBC added that rescue boats had been sent out and that emergency personnel were still working to free additional trapped passengers from the aircraft.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the search and rescue operations are on.