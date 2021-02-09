Prachanda says he might boycott upcoming polls

Kathmandu: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said on Tuesday that it might boycott the snap polls proposed for April and May, saying the "undemocratic and unconstitutional" elections are not acceptable.

Prachanda also called on the international community to speak up in favour of democracy and constitutionalism in Nepal.

Speaking to reporters here, Prachanda said that although they were yet to decide over participating in the elections, his faction will seriously ponder over the polls to be conducted under the "undemocratic and illegitimate" government led by PM KP Sharma Oli.

Oli dissolved the House of Representatives on December 20, 2020, and proposed to hold the snap polls on April 30 and May 10.

Oli's decision to dissolve the House has been challenged at the Supreme Court and its hearing is going on.

Once the apex court delivers its verdict, then the there will be a clarity on whether Nepal will ahead with the elections or not or the dissolved Parliament will be reinstated.

"We have the faith in our institutions including the Supreme Court. We sincerely hopedthat Supreme Court will not validate Oli's decision to dissolve the House and holding the snap polls," said Prachanda, who had earlier removed Oli as the NCP Chairman and also expelled him from the party membership.

The Prachanda-led faction is now acting as a separate party and has claimed that it the "authentic" NCP in the Elections Commission though the party is yet to split technically.

Oli's House dissolution move resulted in a split in the NCP and the other faction led by Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal has been protesting against the move since.