Powerful earthquake of 7.2 magnitude shakes southern Peru

Lima: The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13.1 kilometres (8.1 miles) east-southeast of Azangaro, but was fairly deep - 217.8 kilometres (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)