Powerful earthquake of 7.2 magnitude shakes southern Peru

File Photo

Lima: The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13.1 kilometres (8.1 miles) east-southeast of Azangaro, but was fairly deep - 217.8 kilometres (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.