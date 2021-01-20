Power dressing: Kamala Harris aces her fashion game

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.

Emerging as a woman of conviction and dedicated towards her work, Harris makes sure her approachable personality is reflected through her attire, several US media outlets reported.

Her no-nonsense wardrobe often features sharp blazers, skinny pants, pearls and Converse sneakers.

"Her style is understated, tailored, elegant, businesslike, with a touch of whimsy," said Susan E. Kelley, who runs the blog What Kamala Wore, in a report in the New York Post.

"The clothes don't wear her; she wears the clothes," Kelley said.

Harris has always maintained a simple yet graceful look, whether it is her debut as the vice presidential candidate or her victory speech when the Democrats won the November 3 presidential election.

Harris is giving fashion goals to women who want to look stylish yet comfortable in what they wear.

She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue's February issue in her signature style.

In recent months, at least two blogs- Kamala's Closet and What Kamala Wore, have been launched detailing every stylish or mundane look she is donning.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris rocked a deep purple outfit designed by African American designers for her historic inauguration as the country's first woman Vice President. President-elect Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were both dressed in Ralph Lauren suits.

Harris wore Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to chatter filtering from her aides. Rogers, a New York City resident, is a young Black designer, from Baton Rouge. Sergio is Black designer from South Carolina. Both Rogers and Hudson have dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill and Vice President-elect Harris and her husband arrived at the complex about 90 minutes before the noon swearing-in ceremony. Incoming First Lady Jill Biden was dressed in shades of olympic and sapphire blue.