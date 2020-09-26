POTUS ready for friendly transition

President Trump maintained Friday night that he supports a "smooth, beautiful transition" of power after the November election but suggested that he may not quickly accept the results of the election, claiming that the only way he would lose is if there's "mischief."

Trump made the comments during a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, saying that he wants a smooth handover of power to Democrat candidate Joe Biden should the latter win at the polls.

"We do want a very friendly transition, but we don't want to be cheated," the president said, one day after he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

The president once again went on the offensive against mail-in voting, adding that the only way he could see himself losing in the November 3 vote would be if there is "mischief" in the voting process.

"The only way we're going to lose is if there's mischief, and it'll have to be on a big scale," the president stated.

Trump has previously accused the mail-in voting process of being rife with fraud.

US media outlets reported that the president made his comments on the same day a temporary contractor in the state of Pennsylvania threw Trump mail-in ballots in the trash.