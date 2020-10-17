POTUS jokes to leave country if sleepy Joe wins

US President Donald Trump joked that he would have to leave the country if he loses the November 3 election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, on Friday night, The Hill news website reported
"I shouldn't joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics'. I'm not going to feel so good.
"Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know." the President added.
Reacting to Trump's statement, the former Vice President said in a tweet: "I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message."
The anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project posted the video of Trump and captioned it "Promise?"
Trump's latest jab was similar to the one he made last month at a campaign rally in North Carolina, where he said: "If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do. I will never speak to you again."
While campaigning in 2016, Trump had said that if he lost the Republican nomination for president, he would not remain in the public eye.
Current US concerns: COVID and elections
Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months of planning.
The prospect of poll workers backing out at the last minute because they are infected, quarantined or scared of getting sick has local election officials in Midwest states such as Iowa and Wisconsin opening more early voting locations, recruiting backup workers and encouraging voters to plan for long lines and other inconveniences.
Confirmed virus cases and deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.